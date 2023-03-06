PML-N leader lambasts own party over ‘unwise policies’

HARIPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mehtab Abbasi on Monday lambasted his own party said that the coalition government’s ‘unwise policies’ steered the country towards uncertainty, ARY News reported.

PML-N senior leader Mehtab Abbasi during his speech at the workers’ convention in Haripur strongly criticized the ruling government and said that due to the coalition government’s ‘unwise policies’ the economic and political situation has worsened and no political party can control this uncertainty.

The PML-N leader further said that another group – in an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – has become the province’s biggest party.

Mehtab Abbasi raised the objection that the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been handed over to ‘businessmen’ and their main goal is only to protect their interests across the province.

