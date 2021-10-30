PML-N leader resigns, says party leaders made him speak against state institutions

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) youth wing leader from Faisalabad Saturday resigned from his office accusing the party leadership of making him speak against state institutions and later making him a scapegoat.

Abdul Majid Muaz, city vice president of PML-N’s youth wing in Faisalabad, in a press conference announced to quit his party position, saying that he had criticized the head of a sensitive institution and also raised slogans against him in Dhobi Ghat public gathering on the direction of Captain (retd) Safdar, PML-N leader and husband of party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

“Whatever I said (during Dhobi Ghat public gathering) was done on the behest of Capt. Safdar. Even after my slogans, Capt. Safdar also appreciated me,” he told media.

He also tendered an apology for his words against state institutions.

He said it was unfortunate that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif termed his words as personal viewpoint which prompted him to resign from the party position.

Learning lesson from leadership’s policy of scapegoating workers, Abdul Majid also advised other party workers to dissociate themselves from such leaders who would use them for their gains and later leave them alone in difficult times.

