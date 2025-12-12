After Faiz Hameed’s conviction, PML-N leader Nasir Butt calls for Gen Bajwa's accountability

LAHORE: PML-N Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt on Friday said that former Army Chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and three former Supreme Court judges should also be held accountable, and their names placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

His remarks came a day after a military court sentenced former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges including political interference, violations of the Official Secrets Act, and misuse of authority.

Speaking to ARY News, Senator Butt said the military had set a “historic example” by holding Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed accountable, adding that he believed similar action would eventually be taken in the case of Gen (r) Bajwa.

He claimed that Faiz Hameed “went too far” and continued to interfere even after retirement, and said the institution had taken the correct step by initiating proceedings against him.

Senator Butt also questioned the role of former chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, as well as Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan alleging that they played a controversial role in verdicts against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that either the Supreme Court or the government should also hold them accountable.

Butt further demanded that the names of all individuals allegedly involved in “toppling Nawaz Sharif’s government”—including the three judges and Gen (r) Bajwa—be added to the ECL.

“If accountability is ensured, no one will dare to overthrow an elected government in the future,” he said. He also stated that those who “conspired against Nawaz Sharif” should apologise to him.

When asked why PML-N voted to grant Gen (r) Bajwa an extension despite their criticisms, Senator Butt responded: “Only Nawaz Sharif can best explain the circumstances and the decisions taken at that time.”

In response to another question, he clarified that, in his personal opinion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should not be banned.