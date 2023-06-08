PML-N leader suggest govt to replace economic team

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and chairman NA’s standing committee on finance Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday advised his party leadership to replace the current economic team.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh urged the government to change its economic team as Pakistan is on the verge of default. “IMF is continuously denying staff level agreement,” Qaiser said and added if we keep on fighting each other, the economy cannot be revived.

Commenting on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the PML-N leader said Dar has not attended a single meeting of the standing committee from last year.

“Problem with Ishaq Dar is that he does not consult.” Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh further said Pakistan’s real issue is increasing inflation. Joint efforts are needed to steer the country out of the crisis, he added.

Opposing the ban on political parties, the PML-N leader said democratic norms should be promoted within the parties.

This is not democracy that a party will be ruled by son or daughter after father, he was quoted as saying.