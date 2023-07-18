PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son dies in car crash

ISLAMABAD: In a devastating incident, Hamza Fazal Chaudhry, the young son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and former federal minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, died in a road accident at 7th Avenue, late Monday night, ARY News reported quoting police.

The accident occurred when Anza Tariq’s vehicle collided with a roadside pole while trying to avoid a motorcyclist on Seventh Avenue in Islamabad.

Hamza was shifted to PIMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during his surgery.

Deeply grieved to learn of the death of young son of PMLN leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a car accident. For parents, nothing is more heart shattering than losing a child. My heart goes out to Tariq and his bereaved family in this hour of indescribable grief. The whole PML-N… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 18, 2023

The body of Mamza was shifted to his home at late Monday night. The top leadership of PMLN reached his residence. His funeral prayers will be offered today at 4pm.

PM grieved over sudden death of Tariq Fazal’s son

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son who died in a road accident here on Monday night.

The prime minister offered his heartfelt condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family of the late Anza Tariq.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul.