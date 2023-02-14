PML-N leaders demand action against Capt Safdar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have demanded action against Capt (retd) Safdar Awan over his remarks against party leadership, including his wife and party’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the PML-N leaders demanded party leadership – Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz – to take action against Capt (retd) Safdar Awan over his remarks during an interview with ARY News.

سینئر رہنماوں نے نواز شریف اور مریم نواز سے انٹرویو پر ناراضی کا اظہار کیا! لیگی قیادت پر پارٹی رہنماوں کا کیپٹن (ر) صفدر کیخلاف کارروائی کیلئے دباو#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/xFlQbRWfo9 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 14, 2023

Sources told ARY News that some party leaders advised the leadership not to award ticket to former member of National Assembly (MNA) in the forthcoming elections. The party leaders opined to take action to stop such statements in future.

The development came after Capt Safdar criticised PML-N leadership during an interview with ARY News.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Captain (retired) Safdar said he is not seeing Maryam Nawaz as prime minister in near future.

“Not seeing Maryam Nawaz as PM in near future,” Captain (retired) Safdar Awan said in his exclusive interview with ARY News.

The PML-N leader said the ‘vote ko izzat do‘ narrative of the party was buried on the day when PML-N decided to vote to ensure an extension to the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. Safdar said he thinks whoever vote for Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension except for Pervaiz Rasheed, are ‘convicts.’

He said Nawaz Sharif was the man who ‘challenged’ the status quo and later he was ‘deceived’ by some of the party leaders. He vowed to expose the team which ‘deceived’ the former prime minister.

In reply to a question, Maryam Nawaz’s husband said the parliamentarians should not change their loyalties. It is not right to win elections on PTI’s tickets and later change your loyalties for power, he maintained.

