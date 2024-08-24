PML-N leaders secretly hold contacts with opposition parties

ISLAMABAD: The government has become active after meetings between the opposition alliance parties, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources said that the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif given task to some party leaders to hold meetings with oppositions.

Three unnamed senior PML-N leaders made secret contacts with opposition parties on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman came into contact with some Muslim League-Nawaz leaders few days ago. After this contact Fazl ur Rehman announced to hold separate public meetings of his party.

PML-N leaders have submitted report about contacts with the opposition to Nawaz Sharif. The party’s president directed the PML-N leaders to further boost their efforts, according to sources.

“The opposition leaders were conveyed message from the PML-N that keep their meetings continue but to avoid playing an active role,” sources said.