web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

PML-N leaders secretly hold contacts with opposition parties

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: The government has become active after meetings between the opposition alliance parties, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources said that the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif given task to some party leaders to hold meetings with oppositions.

Three unnamed senior PML-N leaders made secret contacts with opposition parties on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman came into contact with some Muslim League-Nawaz leaders few days ago. After this contact Fazl ur Rehman announced to hold separate public meetings of his party.

PML-N leaders have submitted report about contacts with the opposition to Nawaz Sharif. The party’s president directed the PML-N leaders to further boost their efforts, according to sources.

“The opposition leaders were conveyed message from the PML-N that keep their meetings continue but to avoid playing an active role,” sources said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.