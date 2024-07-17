PML-N leaders taken by surprise over PTI ban announcement: Fawad Chaudhry

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were taken by surprise after the government announced decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Speaking at ARY News programme “The Reporter,” he said that the government will have to state reasons to justify the ban on the Imran Khan-founded party.

“Even PML-N leaders were surprised by the announcement of banning the PTI,” he said, adding that the country’s politics cannot move forward without the PTI founder.

Responding to a question regarding the political environment of Pakistan, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wished to finish the PTI and its founder. However, the former ruling party managed to secure majority in the election, he added.

For Fawad Chaudhry, the country’s politics cannot move forward without Imran Khan as majority of Pakistanis stand with the former prime minister.

However, he criticised the PTI’s strategy which, according to him, has not helped in releasing Khan from jail.

“My criticism is not on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, but on strategy. PTI is a big party but the strategy adopted is not right,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI lacked political strategy and was only relying on lawyers.

The politico said that the former ruling party should have made alliance with parties who object the February 8 election.

“The political strategy shows what will you do in future. The PTI should have talked to JUI-F, Jamat-e-Islami and GDA. Even if you don’t need to talk, at least give an agenda,” Chaudhry added.

According to the former minister, the Imran Khan-founded party should have made an alliance with JUI-F to unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a single platform.

“JUI-F and PTI have street power to jointly hold protests. The two parties will be able to exert pressure for Imran Khan’s release from jail,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

It is pertinent to mention that the former minister had earlier asserted that he is still a member of the PTI.

During his appearance on ARY News programme “Off The Record,” he claimed that a few individuals took over the PTI and newcomers like Raoof Hassan became seniors.

“Had I left the party, I would have been minister today on basis of the Forms 47,” Chaudhry said.

Critisising the current leaders of the PTI, the former federal minister said that Shibli Faraz did not handle the party’s affairs and stay at his house for six months.