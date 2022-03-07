PML-N leadership approaches PTI’s Aleem Khan: sources

LAHORE: Senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has approached PTI Punjab leader and MPA Aleem Khan as the latter plans to form a joint group with estranged leader Jahangir Tareen, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, Aleem Khan has met more than two dozen lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly in the past three days.

“Aleem Khan will meet members of the like-minded group at the residence of Jahangir Tareen where they will likely form a strategy to move forward in the ongoing political developments,” they said.

The sources within PTI further shared that names of the lawmakers will not be disclosed currently, however, claimed that out of two dozen lawmakers, as many as 10 are provincial ministers.

Earlier it was reported that estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen will consult like-minded lawmakers via video link over a no-trust move against the incumbent government.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Tareen would chair the meeting via video link from London and they would mull over the strategy if a no-trust motion is moved against the government.

“The Tareen group will also consider regarding its contacts with the more estranged lawmakers within PTI ranks,” they said adding that suggestions and strategy would be mulled over regarding the move in Punjab and Centre.

A key figure of the PTI government contacted disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday. They said a federal minister telephoned Tareen and inquired about his health.

