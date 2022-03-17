PML-N leadership asks party workers to prepare for long march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has directed countrywide party workers to start preparations for the long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The meeting was virtually attended by the senior party leaders.

In this context, the provincial, divisional and district office-bearers have been issued guidelines stating to ensure participation of the workers.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25 owing to the upcoming session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) on March 22-23.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference after the session of the opposition leaders today, said that the convoys will depart for Islamabad on March 23.

“The marchers will enter Islamabad on March 25. The participants of the OIC CFM session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23.”

