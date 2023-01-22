PML-N leadership decides to take action against Miftah Ismail: sources

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has decided to take action against former finance minister and party leader Miftah Ismail, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to details, the PML-N leadership decided to take action against former finance minister Miftah Ismail for taking ‘clear stand’ against party.

Sources told ARY News that Miftah Ismail is considered to be under the influence of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. “In 2017 also, Miftah Ismail was appointed finance minister for the same reason,” they claimed.

However, sources quoting PML-N leadership claimed, the complaints of former prime minister and party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be addressed, terming them ‘justified’.

Read More: Miftah Ismail confirms ‘verbal resignation’ as finance minister

Earlier in December, Miftah Ismail asserted that Pakistan’s risk of default has increased, urging the government to take steps to avert the looming threat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with a private news channel, Miftah noted that during his tenure as finance minister, he took difficult decisions with the assurance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader further claimed that Pakistan’s default risk would not subside until the International Monetary Fund (IMF) came to the table.

“IMF is the lender of last resort and when it comes on board, other lenders like the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) agree to provide loans,” Miftah noted.

Comments