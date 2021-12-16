PML-N leads in PP-206 Khanewal by-poll as vote count underway

KHANEWAL: Polling for the by-election for Punjab Assembly seat PP-206 Khanewal has ended and results have started to pour in, ARY News reported.

The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 20 polling stations, PML-N’s Rana Saleem was in the lead with 4740 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Noreen Nishat Daha who acquired 3537 votes.

A total of 183 polling stations and 512 polling booths were set up for 230,698 registered voters of the constituency.

As many as 13 candidates are in the run for the provincial assembly seat. However, a tough contest is expected between the PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Saleem, who had contested the 2018 general election on a PTI ticket, and the PTI’s Noreen Nishat Daha, the widow of former PMLN candidate and MPA Nishat Daha.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant upon the death of Nishat Daha in October this year. Daha had defeated Rana Saleem by a margin of 3,546 votes in 2018.

