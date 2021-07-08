PML-N leaders express solidarity with protesting matric, inter students

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have expressed solidarity with the matric and inter students who are protesting against the organisation of board exams and demanding to promote them without conducting annual examinations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said in a statement that PML-N is standing alongside the matric and inter students. He claimed that how can the children study when they are facing continuous loadshedding and lack of internet facilities.

Rafique alleged that the country is facing continuous loadshedding and a lack of internet facilities, creating hurdles for students to complete their syllabus. He added that the syllabus was reduced in the name of the smart syllabus, but 90 per cent of the curriculum was not even taught to the children.

He further alleged that students and educators are being harassed. The PML-N leader said that several students were arrested in Islamabad and the future of four to five million students is in danger. He suggested the education authorities to give more time to children for completing their syllabus before appearing in the exams.

Another PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the future of millions of students was put in danger across the country. He claimed that they are not politicising the issue but highlighting the matter linked to the future of youth.

Iqbal said that the education authorities should conduct exams but it is necessary to complete the course. He suggested postponing the exams for 45 days to complete the syllabus. He claimed that several children committed suicide due to the poor education policy of the government.

As students from matric and intermediate standards across Pakistan ready themselves for final exams anticipated after July 10, the top Twitter trend on last Saturday cried to the Prime Minister to hear them out using #ImranKhanStudentsKiSunlo.

Students looking at board exams right ahead of Eid Al-Adha went on to tell the government they are not ready. Moreover, the students also organised protests in Islamabad against the announcement of the annual examinations.

Students wanted the premier to know they are not ready for exams and instead of investing time into their syllabus, they are invested in prayers that might ‘avert’ the dilemma. Some just bask in the trend to laugh off their stress betraying their hopes of this trend actually bearing some fruit after all.

Many political and social activists have also jumped into the hot debate however, there has been no response from the federal education minister yet. Shafqat Mehmood, it may be recalled, announced the exams will be conducted as per schedule which is after July 10.

His ministry had announced exams of only select subjects and not all of them in order to give a concession to students due to the COVID-19 situation.