PML-N minister says ‘NAB will definitely be ended’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said Sunday that the coalition parties came into power to end the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) then it is true that the anti-corruption watchdog will definitely be ended, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists in Lahore, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the opposition blamed the government personalities released on bails but now they are themselves released on bails.

He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that they were creating hurdles in the proceedings of the foreign funding case and people were asking why they are not being arrested. He added that it is not their work to capture them.

Rafique alleged that the anti-corruption watchdog had been defamed by the previous government and now they are telling the people that the present rulers came to end the NAB. He added that the NAB will definitely be ended.

He also criticised the previous PTI government for not constituting a commission to probe into alleged conspiracy. He added that Imran Khan wanted to spread anarchy in the country and started the allegations of vote-rigging before the elections.

He also alleged that the previous government wanted to appoint a blue-eyed director-general (DG) for the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

