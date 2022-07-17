PML-N MNA Jalal Sharaqpori denies taking money to resign

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Jalal Sharaqpori has said that he warned Imran Khan about Aleem Khan and now he is warning him about Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported.

PML-N leader Jalal Sharaqpori denied to taking any amount in exchange for resigning from the Punjab Assembly. He was elected on PML-N’s ticket in the 2018 general elections and resigned from his seat just one day ahead of the by-polls in Punjab.

Audio of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed had surfaced where he was heard talking about a ‘payment’ to Jalal Sharaqpori.

Jalal denied to any transaction of money for his resignation from the provincial seat. He added that he warned PTI Chief Imran Khan about Aleem Khan and is now warning him about Sheikh Rasheed. Sheikh Rasheed is Imran Khan’s enemy, he added.

Two more members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) on reserved seats for minorities belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will resign by tomorrow, PTI MPA Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan claimed on Sunday as the two parties fight for 20 seats of the assembly during by-polls today.

PTI MPA Fayaz Chohan said that the PML-N would now require 15 seats to claim chief ministership in the province. “We will not let them even win a single seat,” he said.

