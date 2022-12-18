PML-N MNA Raza Manika’s brother escapes unhurt

PAKPATTAN: The brother of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA escaped unhurt after some robbers opened fire at his car in Pakpattan on Sunday, police said.

Moazzam Maneka, the brother of PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Maneka, was travelling by his car from his native village, when he was confronted by unknown armed men on the way. The suspects opened fire at the car after the driver didn’t stop.

After being alerted, the local police arrived at the crime scene and launched an investigation. Raids are being conducted for the arrest of the attackers.

Read more: Two facilitators of gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin identified

Earlier, PML-N MPA, Bilal Yasin, had sustained injuries in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Lahore.

Police found a pistol used in the assassination attempt on Bilal Yassin. A case of attack has been registered in Data Darbar police station. According to the police, the pistol fell from the hands of the accused while they were fleeing.

Comments