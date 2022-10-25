PML-N MNA’s security guards arrested for public display of arms

LAHORE: Punjab police arrested security guards of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Noorul Hassan on Tuesday for displaying arms publicly in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, the three security guards were arrested for displaying arms while roaming around in a vehicle, creating fear among local residents. One gun, Two pistols, and dozens of bullets were confiscated from the arrest guards of the PML-N maker.

Reacting to the situation, MNA Noorul Hassan said he was in the vehicle when his security guards were arrested but police denied his statement.

Noorul Hasan further added he will take up this incident in a meeting with the inspector general (IG) Punjab. “The police shouldn’t have arrest guards as they were carrying licensed arms” he maintained.

The PML-N stalwart said he will also submit a privilege motion against the police in parliament.

Earlier, the Karachi police took a man into custody for displaying a weapon publicly.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 13 in Karachi’s Orangi Town area. In a video that also went viral on social, a man was seen roaming freely with weapons in Orangi Town streets and creating fear among local residents.

