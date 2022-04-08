PML-N moves LHC for immediate election of CM Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) for immediate election of the Chief Minister Punjab after the post fell vacant following resignation from Usman Buzdar, ARY NEWS reported.

The plea was filed by PML-N candidate for the chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz through his counsel Azam Nazeer Tarar.

It said that the election for the chief minister Punjab is being delayed unnecessarily.

“The post remains vacant from April 01 and under article 130 of the constitution, it should not remain vacant for so long,” the plea from Hamza Shehbaz said and asked the court to issue orders for holding immediate elections.

Previously, Hamza Shehbaz has accused the ruling alliance of hatching a conspiracy to suspend PML-N members to win the chief minister’s election.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly and chief minister’s candidate, Hamza Shehbaz said that Azam Nazeer Tarar has informed the Supreme Court today that 40 members of the assembly being suspended.

“We had 200 members for the election of the Leader of the House, if Pervaiz Elahi had majority, he could not left from the back door,” he said.

The Punjab Assembly session for election of CM Punjab with Hamza Shehbaz being the candidate of joint opposition and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the candidate of the government, has been adjourned till April 16.

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held tomorrow (April 6) but now the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has adjourned the session till April 16, citing some repair work in the assembly.

