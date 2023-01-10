PML-N MPA booked for alleged irregularities in land transfers

MUZAFFARGARH: A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Azhar Abbas Chandia and his son were booked for alleged financial irregularities in the land transfers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case was lodged against the PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia, his son and others at the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) over alleged irregularities in more than 500 land transfer documents.

Sources said that eight persons including tehsildar Kot Addu, patwari were also nominated in the case. Sources said that the alleged corruption was committed by the PML-N lawmaker, his son, employees and others with the nexus of the revenue department.

Sources said that the records were also destroyed with the assistance of the concerned officials of the revenue department.

Earlier in the day, an anti-corruption court in Lahore indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in a land-grabbing case.

Special judge anti-corruption court justice Arif Mehmood indicted PML-N MNA. The court has also summoned witnesses in the case. The hearing was adjourned for January 30.

Earlier, the court granted bail to PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf’s bail plea in a land fraud case. Ashraf got bail against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab anti-corruption establishment team Tuesday arrested PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf over ‘land grabbing’ charges.

The PML-N MNA from NA-161 Sahiwal is accused of occupying 157 acres of government land. The Punjab anti-corruption department said the PML-N lawmaker occupied the land through fake documents with the help of Muhammad Saleem Patwari.

The lawmaker has been arrested after confirmation of the charge. A case had also been registered against the PML-N lawmaker, the spokesperson said.

Comments