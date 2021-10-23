Estranged PML-N MPA Nishat Daha dies

KHANEWAL: Estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Nishat Khan Daha on Saturday died after suffering from a protracted illness, ARY NEWS reported.

According to family sources, the PML-N MPA from PP-206 (Khanewal) was suffering from cancer and breathed his last today.

The timing for the funeral would be announced later.

According to details available from the Punjab Assembly website, Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, son of Khan Hazara Khan was born on January 15, 1948, at Khanewal.

He graduated in 1969 from Government College, Sargodha. An agriculturist and a businessman, who served twice as Chairman, Khanewal during 1987-93; and as Tehsil Nazim, during 2001-05.

He served as a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab during 2008-13 and functioned as Parliamentary Secretary for Mines & Minerals during 2009-11. He was again elected as a Member of the Punjab Assembly for the second consecutive term in general elections 2013.

He was elected MPA during 2013-18 and in the 2018 elections for the fourth consecutive term.

Nishat Daha was part of a 25-member group of disgruntled PML-N lawmakers led by Jalil Sharaqpuri who demanded of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to quit party leadership after his controversial remarks.

The dissidents of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) slammed the central leaders for levelling baseless allegations against the national institutions and demanded Nawaz Sharif to quit party leadership.

Nishat Daha at that time said that Muslim League is no more a symbol of the federation but just a faction ruled by Nawaz Sharif. He expressed hopes that inflation would end in the country during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

