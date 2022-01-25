PML-N MPA submits resolution, seeks Shahzad Akbar’s name on ECL

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly for putting the name of Shahzad Akbar in the exit control list (ECL), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PML-N MPA Saadia Taimoor has submitted the resolution to the provincial assembly secretariat.

According to the text of resolution, Shahzad Akbar has been charged of getting massive amount in the Broadsheet scandal. “He followed victimization in the name of accountability,” the resolution’s text read.

“The cases filed by him against the opposition leaders proved the bundle of lies,” text read.

The resolution demands putting the name of Shahzad Akbar in the ECL.

Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, he announced his resignation as the PM’s aide.

In Dec 2019, Shahzad Akbar was appointed advisor to the PM on accountability and interior affairs.

Last week, the PML-N leader Atta Tarar had predicted the departure of Shahzad Akbar as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on accountability and interior while talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour.

Tarar claimed that Shahzad Akbar was currently standing at the exit door as PM Imran Khan chose another person to be appointed as his adviser on accountability.

Comments