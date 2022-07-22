CM Punjab election: PML-N MPAs reach PA despite being Covid-19 positive

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs Uzma Qadri and Saba Sadiq have arrived at the Punjab Assembly despite being Covid-19 positive to participate in the crucial session for the election of the chief minister (CM), ARY News reported.

According to details, PML-N lawmakers Uzma Qadri and Saba Sadiq arrived at the Punjab Assembly wearing coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) to cast vote for incumbent chief minister Hamza Shehbaz.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Uzma and Saba can be seen wearing Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits with health officials in tow.

CM Punjab election

A crucial session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) for the election of the provincial chief minister (CM) will be held today (Friday) at 4pm under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly, with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi now most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.

During the by-elections in Punjab, the PTI grabbed 15 of the total 20 seats while PML-N won four seats and the remaining one seat went to an independent candidate.

Before the by-polls, the PTI and PML-Q had already attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q). Now, with 15 additional seats, this strength has reached 188 whereas the figure of the simple majority stands at 186.

Meanwhile, the coalition government has 179 members – PML-N with 164 members, PPP with seven, three independents and one member of the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party.

