PML-N, MQM-P reach agreement on coalition government

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM-P) have reached a formal agreement over the formation of a coalition government, ARY News reported on Friday.

MQM-P, who secured 17 NA seats from Karachi and Hyderabad, will sit on the treasury benches in the National Assembly and vote for speaker’s candidate Ayaz Sadiq.

Both the parties signed a three-point according with focus on government formation.

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal and MQM-P’s Mustafa signed the agreements after talks between the two parties held at Ishaq Dar’s chamber in the National Assembly.

According to the details of the agreement, local bodies system, Karachi’s problems and constitutional amendments will be the party of the agreement.

“MQM will sit on government benches instead of opposition,” as per the agreement copy signed by the leaders from both sides.

In return, the Muttahida will support PML-N in the elections of the prime minister and speaker.

Earlier on February 19, the MQM-P demanded ‘empowered’ local governments in Sindh to join the coalition government in the centre led by the PML-N.

The MQM-P spokesman confirmed that the party sought the PML-N’s support for its proposed three constitutional amendments aimed at ‘empowering’ local governments to join the coalition government.