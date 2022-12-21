PML-N mulls options if CM Elahi fails to take no-trust vote

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) considering two options if chief minister Pervaiz Ellahi failed to take the no-trust vote, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the majority of PML-N members said that the party should approach the court if chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi failed to take the no-trust vote.

The second option is that the Governor should de-notify the chief minister after failing to take the no-trust vote.

The court will also be requested to stop the dissolution of the Punjab assembly till the final verdict.

Sources added that the party can use both options as well.

However, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will take the final decision.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan has given a ruling against Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s order, summoning a session on December 21 today for a vote of confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi sought a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21 today.

