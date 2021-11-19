PML-N mulls over recommendations to challenge govt’s legislation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has mulled over recommendations to challenge the government’s legislation in the court, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif chaired the important session of the political party’s parliamentary advisory board in which the participants reviewed the government’s steps to bulldozing legislation.

It has been decided that the political party will challenge the unconstitutional moves of the government in and outside the parliament.

READ: WILL MOVE COURT AGAINST VIOLATION OF CONSTITUTION BY GOVT: BILAWAL

A briefing was given to the PML-N parliamentary advisory board over recommendations to challenge the government’s legislation in the court.

The participants expressed condemnation remarks against the government’s move to approve laws related to the electoral reforms without building consensus.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the government’s legislation was illegal in view of the Constitution and PML-N rejects Imran Khan’s royal order.

READ: AGP ASKS OPPOSITION NOT TO POLITICISE KULBHUSHAN JADHAV ISSUE

He alleged that the statement of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was proof of the government’s legislation on the electoral reforms and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He praised the unity of the opposition alliance and hoped that the struggle will bear fruit by providing relief to the nation besides restoration of the constitutional norms.

On November 17, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had called electronic voting machines (EVMs) ‘evil machines’.

Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had said that the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the proposal of the EVMs on strong grounds, not on personal like or dislike.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!