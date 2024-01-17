PML-N needs a new narrative for elections 2024: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Asif Kirmani revealed that PML-N needs a new narrative for election 2024, ARY News reported.

In an interview with an International news network, Kirmani claimed that party requires a new narrative for the upcoming 2024 elections, stating that the previous “Vote Ko Izzat Do” (Respect Vote) narrative has been compromised.

Kirmani asserted that certain elements within PML-N have the authority to influence Nawaz Sharif’s decisions. He revealed that Nawaz Sharif initially wanted elections immediately after the no-confidence motion against then Prime Minister Imran Khan but claimed that this decision was changed by the party’s ‘new addition.’

Kirmani emphasized the need of addressing reservations among senior party members regarding key decisions, including the recent seat adjustment with Jahangir Tareen’s IPP.

Read More: Daniyal Aziz decides to go solo as PML-N announces candidates

The PML-N leader expressed his view that the party’s manifesto should have been made public by now. Additionally, he revealed that the decision to appoint Maryam Nawaz as Chief Minister of Punjab, has not been finalized yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that differences have emerged within where several members decided to quit party and contest elections independently

Sources said that most of the PML-N leaders in Sahiwal will contest the elections on 8th February 2024 as independents from national and provincial constituencies, if they do not get the party tickets.

In another blow to PML-N, former federal minister Daniyal Aziz, who was once considered PML-N stalwart, also decided to contest election 2024 as an independent candidate after being denied of the party ticket.

Daniyal Aziz came into limelight after PML-N issued a show-cause notice to him for violating party rules by posting controversial tweets on X, formerly Twitter, and a statement on TV channel holding his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for hike in prices.

Daniyal Aziz said that inflation is a big threat to the nation and he and his wife will contest election as independent candidates to fight against the hike in prices.