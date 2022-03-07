PML-N parliamentary party to meet today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has summoned the session of its parliamentary party ahead of a no-trust move, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N parliamentary party session will be held on Tuesday (today) to hold consultations over the no-trust move. The PML-N members have been directed to ensure their presence in the upcoming session that will be chaired by Shehbaz Sharif.

Yesterday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had remained undecided on the final date of the no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The opposition parties had failed to finalise the date of bringing a no-trust move against the incumbent government except for reiterating their agreement to go for a no-confidence motion.

In the meeting of the opposition’s top leaders in Islamabad yesterday, it had been decided to bring the no-trust move at an appropriate time.

In another development yesterday, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan had announced to join the Jahangir Tareen Khan group.

The announcement had come after a sitting of the Aleem Khan and like-minded members at the residence of the Jahangir Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

