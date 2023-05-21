PML-N, PML-Q agree on jointly contesting elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have agreed on jointly contesting the next elections, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain discussed the political and economic situation of the country. The PML-Q president praised the federal government’s efforts to improve the economic situation.

The PML-N and PML-Q presidents also agreed on formulating a joint strategy for the upcoming polls.

Sources said that Chaudhry Salik and Shafay Hussain will settle election matters with PML-N Gujrat leader Abid Raza and both political parties will finalise joint candidates.

Shujaat said that the authorities should penalise the culprits and release innocent people from jail.

They agreed on imposing strict penalties on the responsible persons behind May 9 riots. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

Moreover, the premier also met former MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique today in which they discussed the political situation of the country.

Earlier in the day, PM Sharif chaired a high-level meeting to get a briefing on the legal, economic and political matters of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leaders and ministers including Azam Nazir Tarar, Musadik Malik, Ata Tarar, Khawaja Salman Rafique and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the country’s overall political situation and legal matters especially the under-trial cases in the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar briefed the participants on the matter about the ongoing hearing of important cases in the apex court.

Earlier, the federal cabinet strongly condemned the riot that happened on May 9 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.