PML-N postpones long march for two days

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday has decided to postpone the long march towards Islamabad for two days, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the decision to postpone the long march for two days was taken at a meeting chaired by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. The long march will now depart on March 26 from Lahore and reach Islamabad on March 27.

The final decision in this context will be taken in a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) scheduled to take place today at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

As per the schedule earlier released by the PML-N, the long march was scheduled to leave Lahore on March 24 with a caravan led by Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz. The caravan had to reach Jhelum from Gujranwala on March 25 and after a night stay in Gujranwala was scheduled to reach Rawalpindi on March 26.

Read more: Fazlur Rehman releases video message ahead of long march

The caravan led by Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz will leave for Islamabad on March 27 and the PML-N caravan is likely to stay in Islamabad for 2 or more days.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also announced to hold a big rally on March 27 in Islamabad in which he claimed one million people would participate.

Comments