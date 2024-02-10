PML-N, PPP agree to continue talks on formation of Govt

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) have agreed to continue talks on the formation of government, ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Bilawal Bhutto met with Central President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Friday night.

On this occasion, both sides exchanged views about formation of forthcoming government in the country.

It was agreed in the meeting that in order to achieve political and economic stability in the country, both parties should work together.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif invited all the political parties to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of the difficulties.

“We can’t hold elections again and again; every one should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis,” the former prime minister said in a pre-mature victory speech as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to release all the results of the Feb 8 elections.

Nawaz Sharif further said that he has told his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif to reach out to the PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for the formation of a coalition government.

It is important to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far released unofficial results of 250 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, PTI-backed independent candidates were leading with 99 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 71 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 53 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched 17 NA seats and IPP and JUI bagged two whereas PML-Q got secured three seats, and MWM, PML-Z, BNP clinched victory on two NA seats.