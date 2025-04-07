PML-N, PPP betrayed JUI: Former KP Governor

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader and former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, on Monday accused PML-N and PPP of betraying the JUI.

In an interview with ARY News, the Haji Ghulam Ali expressed his reservations with the two parties, claiming they turned their backs on JUI and disregarded the alliance. He asserted that the two parties treated JUI as if they were mere tools or puppets of “someone.”

The former governor also criticized PML-N and PPP for lacking a visionary approach, claiming they have limited mindsets.

He rejected the possibility of JUI taking the ministry in the current government, saying that there is no question of taking the governorship or ministry from this government.

Haji Ghulam Ali further targeted Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, accusing him of acting more like a party leader than a state representative.

The JUI leader expressed concern over Kundi’s frequent attendance at party meetings and conventions, where he only discusses party-related matters.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday said that the province is currently facing serious challenges, including terrorism, governance vacuum, and economic downturn.

He also pointed out that corruption and the lack of political ownership are major contributors to the province’s ongoing issues. The transparent use of funds is essential to improve the standard of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he stressed.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening session of a seminar titled “Security and Governance Challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

In his address, Governor Kundi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long been affected by terrorism. Although the security forces have made tremendous sacrifices to restore peace, the threats have not been entirely eliminated.

He highlighted that even after the merger of FATA, the newly merged districts continue to face governance gaps, cross-border criminal activities, corruption, and political marginalization.