PML-N, PPP coalition delegation meets MQM leaders for Speaker, PM vote

ISLAMABAD: The MQM has assured a delegation of the PML-N, PPP and other allies to cast vote to their candidates for Speaker, Deputy Speaker and PM offices, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A delegation comprises of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Aleem Khan, Sadiq Sanjrani, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Khursheed Shah and Khalid Magsi met with the MQM-Pakistan’s delegation today.

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq talking to media said that the coalition team will meet with the MQM again for vote in President’s election.

“They have also expressed intention to go along with us,” he said.

PML-N has accepted the MQM’s demand for proposed constitutional amendment with regard to local councils. “We will sit with coalition partners and devise a line of action over the demand of the MQM,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

“We will use the platforms of the Senate and National Assembly for the improvement of the common lot,” he further said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the democracy moving ahead continuously. “We have tried to get the help of the constitution to extend its fruit to people,” he said. “There must be space for the people’s rights according to the constitution,” he said.

“We don’t want derailment of the democracy,” MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool said. “We have promised and will vote for them,” he added.