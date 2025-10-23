PML-N, PPP in talks over KP seat adjustment on two NA vacancies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the People’s Party considering over seat adjustment in by elections in two National Assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said on Thursday.

The political parties, two major partners in the existing political setup, have been in contact over the by elections in KP, sources said. “The matters with regard to by elections are expected to be decided soon”.

The sides have expressed their options for by elections as the PPP has expressed interest in Chitral’s NA constituency while the PML-N has been interested in the election on the vacant NA seat of Haripur.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August de-notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, elected from NA-18 Haripur, among nine lawmakers following conviction in May 9, 2023, cases.

The ECP said the lawmakers were disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which states that any person convicted and sentenced for no less than two years stands disqualified.