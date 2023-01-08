PML-N prepares strategy for Punjab Assembly session

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has prepared a strategy for the Punjab Assembly session, scheduled to be held tomorrow (January 9), ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting sources.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has prepared a strategy for the Punjab Assembly session and directed all lawmakers to remain in Lahore.

Sources told ARY News that the political party would demonstrate full strength in the provincial session with allied parties.

Sources added that federal ministers Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah would chair a parliamentary party meeting before the assembly session.

It is pertinent to mention here that PA Speaker Sibtain Khan summoned Punjab Assembly session on January 9. Sibtain Khan had adjourned the session without any proceedings amid ruckus by the opposition.

Earlier in December, legal experts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11.

The legal experts informed Imran Khan that the Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11 as the matter has been conditionally attached to the court’s verdict.

The former premier was also informed that the legal status of a no-confidence motion also ended after Speaker Sibtain’s ruling.



Legal experts were of opinion that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has to ask CM Pervaiz Elahi again to take a vote of confidence from the house.

LHC restores Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

