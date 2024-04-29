PML-N, PTI’s hunger for power on full display: Durrani

Senior politician and former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani has said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s hunger for power is on full display, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Durrani expressed disappointment over PTI’s statements regarding talks with the establishment, saying “If they (PTI) wish to beg for power, they should do it openly, like PML-N and PPP,” said Durrani. He urged PTI leaders to respect the people’s trust and not humiliate democracy.

The former minister that Ishaq Dar’s appointment as Deputy Prime Minister is not a sign of authority, but a signal and a clear message. This development should be seen in the context of Nawaz Sharif’s return as party president, he added.

Durrani criticized PML-N saying that they want to go towards confrontation and revive the “Vote Ko Izzat Do” narrative. He also slammed PTI leadership for negotiating with the establishment, saying that they should not compromise on democratic principles.

The senior politician questioned whether democratic goals can be achieved by degrading democracy. He criticized PML-N saying that they have not earned respect despite gaining power.

He lashed out at politicians saying said that it seems like a group of selfish politicians are running the country, who are always engaged in conspiracies. He urged politicians to respect the people’s trust and work for the betterment of the country.

Durrani’s comments came after the Opposition Leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready for conditional talks with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government.

In an informal conversation with media, Shibli Faraz expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with anyone including federal government for the betterment of Pakistan, but only if the government creates a conducive environment for talks.

He emphasized that political cases must be withdrawn, and the rule of law and constitution must be upheld, demanding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, women, and political prisoners, however, he stressed that legal cases should be pursued if they are genuine.

The PTI senator further added that the government must allow political freedom and stop political victimization.