PML-N Punjab MPAs dejected for being ignored by leadership

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab MPAs are dejected for being ignored by senior leadership, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources within the party, the lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab are upset with the party leadership.

The party members of the Punjab assembly have always been ignored by the party and used when they were needed, sources added.

In the aftermath of recent inflation, the PML-N MPAs cannot go to constituencies and face their voters, they said.

Sources said that the Party MPAs from Punjab urged PM Shehbaz to provide the development fund.

According to sources within PML-N, PM Shehbaz has assigned the task to federal ministers to resolve the grievance of the PML-N Punjab lawmakers.

In this regard, the PML-N leaders and federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khwaja Saad Rafique will meet 15 member-group of PML-N Punjab MPAs.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) taken back the no-trust motion against the Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

Sources within PML-N told ARY News that the opposition put complete focus on the vote of confidence against the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi instead of the PA speaker and deputy speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have a clear majority in the provincial assembly.

Sources said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the central leaders of the PML-N failed to get support of the PTI and PML-N lawmakers despite multiple attempts to convince them on voting against the speaker and deputy speaker.

Prior to this move, the opposition had withdrawn the no-trust move against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi on December 23 following the ruling of the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspending the governor’s denotification order.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

