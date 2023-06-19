Nadeem Afzal Chan says PML-N responsible for spending LG funds in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is responsible for spending Local Government (LG) funds in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News show Khabar, the PPP leader said that the Local Government (LG) funds and the transfers and postings in Punjab are done on PML-N’s direction.

He said that it’s not right that in coalition government one part holds the powers. Everyone is a beneficiary of the bureaucracy except the PPP.

Moreover, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that it’s 2023, not 90’s politics wouldn’t work now and PPP wants transparent elections, no one should act as a beneficiary for anyone.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan revealed that he had advised his party to form an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab for upcoming elections.

He said that he had advised PPP to go for an alliance with PTI as it will benefit the party in upcoming elections in Punjab. The PPP leader further said his father had left politics 15 years ago but yet he was arrested without any case registered against him.

“In the CEC meeting, I advised PPP to make an alliance with PTI in Punjab and I think that was the reason for the arrest of my father,” Chan claimed and added that he will still ask his party to “stand with people” as it will benefit them in polls, especially in Punjab.