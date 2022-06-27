PML-N restores strategic media cell to defame Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to revive a strategic media cell under the federal government tasked with declaring Imran Khan and PTI as anti-state, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, this is a similar strategic media cell that has previously worked under Maryam Nawaz at the Prime Minister’s House.

“The prime task of the cell is to declare Imran Khan and PTI as anti-state and to present them as an anti-army politician,” they said, adding that media personalities will be used through the cell for propaganda while services of private media consultants will also be hired for it.

In addition to mainstream media, the cell according to sources will also utilize social media resources.

Responding to the news, Shahbaz Gill said that similar cells were managed by Maryam Nawaz previously and now they would use the same tactics to launch propaganda against Imran Khan.

“We will not let go of such tactics and will make everyone part of it accountable and will also move the court to expose the propaganda launched through the cell,” he said. He lamented that the incumbent government was carrying out the legislation of their choice, by-passing the constitutional and moral obligations.

