PML-N secretariat sealed as lockdown imposed in Lahore’s Model Town

LAHORE: The district administration of Lahore on Wednesday imposed a smart lockdown in the provincial capital’s Model Town amid a surge in Covid-19 cases stemming from the highly contagious Delta variant.

The PML-N secretariat which is located in Model Town’s Block H has been sealed to ensure no political activities take place as long as the area remains under the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Also Read: PUNJAB GOVT DECIDES TO CLOSE SHRINES IN FOUR DISTRICTS

There are a total of 40 houses in the Block H, including three residences of the Sharif family and the secretariat. Though a notification regarding the smart lockdown was issued on July 31, it was implemented today.

Movement of the people residing in the area will be strictly restricted for one month, the district administration said.

READ: COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATE JUMPS TO 4.1% IN PUNJAB

The police personnel have been deployed in the area in light of possible political reaction to the move.