PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad passed away in Lahore on Tuesday after a brief illness.

In a statement, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani offered his “deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad”.

“His service to the nation as a senator and his remarkable compassion as a human being leave an indelible legacy. In these challenging moments, may his family find solace in the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from our nation.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed a place in Jannah, for his unwavering dedication to our country and his exemplary character. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” he said.

PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief and sorrow over the Maqbool’s death.

سینیٹر رانا مقبول احمد کی وفات سے آج میں ایک قریبی دوست اور با اعتماد ساتھی سے محروم ہو گیا ہوں۔ رانا مقبول ایک بہادر، سنجیدہ مزاج اور ذہین شخصیت تھے اور دانش مندی کے ساتھ امور کو سلجھانے کے ماہر تھے۔ پولیس سروس کے دوران جرائم کے خاتمے کے لئے انہوں نے گراں قدر خدمات انجام دیں اور… pic.twitter.com/QdXnR6Th8L — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 12, 2023

Rana Maqbool was elected to the upper house of Parliament on a general seat. His tenure began in March 2018 and was supposed to continue till 2024. He was the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.