PML-N senior leaders demand lifting ban on X

LAHORE: Senior leaders of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have demanded lifting ban on X, formerly Twitter, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, a seasoned party leader and former railways minister, has said that the ban on the social media platform during caretaker government didn’t benefit to anyone.

“Avoid becoming a laughing stock as politics can only be faced with political moves,” Saad Rafique advised his party’s current government.

“Bans and prohibitions come in a place where dictatorship prevails over democracy,” another PML-N veteran Javed Abbasi lambasting the ban on the social media platform has said.

“Can we impose a ban on matches factories fearing they ignite fire?”, he questioned. “We scare of truth and try to keep it under the veil,” he observed.

“The government committing cruelty by imposing ban on the freedom of expression,” he criticized the PML-N government.

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the ban on X, formerly Twitter, was necessary following the platform’s failure to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan.

Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, on behalf of the ministry, submitted a report on the high court’s orders on petition challenging the ban on the social media platform.

The hearing came as Pakistan marked two months of the disruption in the services of social networking site X.