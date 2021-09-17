PML-N issues show-cause notice to Javed Latif over ‘baseless allegations’  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has issued a show-cause notice to the party stalwart Javed Latif for leveling allegations against party leadership during a talk show, ARY NEWS reported.

Leveling baseless and frivolous allegations is against the party discipline, the party said in a show-cause notice served to Javed Latif who has reportedly indirectly criticized the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

It said the PML-N president is proud of his associates who stood by him and united the party despite all conspiracies being hatched against it.

“The victory in recent cantonment elections is the evidence of party’s growing popularity and unity among the ranks,” the notice served by PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal said.

The notice said that the party has always encouraged its cadres to exercise freedom of speech, however, violation of party discipline during talk shows could not be tolerated.

It asked Javed Latif to submit his response within seven days as to why no action should be taken against him over his remarks.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that remarks from Javed Latif have landed him in trouble as previously he was arrested after he spoke against the state institutions in April this year.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested him near Saggian Pul after the court dismissed his bail plea, according to his lawyer.