PML-N suspends rallies, workers’ convention

LAHORE: In a recent development regarding the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, the PML-N leadership reportedly suspended the workers convention and rallies across Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing party sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the PML-N leadership called off the rally which was scheduled to be held tomorrow at Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore.

Similarly, the senior politician – Khawaja Saad Rafique – and other party leaders canceled the rallies and workers’ conventions in their respective constituencies.

Sources further revealed that the PML-N representatives from all constituencies will convene for workers’ conventions at the party secretariat in Model Town, Lahore.

These meetings will be presided over by PML-N party organizer – Maryam Nawaz Sharif – reaffirming the leadership’s involvement in the preparations and reviewing the arrangements for the warm welcome planned for PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan.