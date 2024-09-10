web analytics
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
PML-N tables bill on increase in number of SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) lawmaker Daniyal Chaudhry on Tuesday introduced ‘The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2024’ to increase the number of apex court’s judges from 17 to 23, in the National Assembly.

According to “The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, the total number of judges, including the Chief Justice, will increase from 17 to 23.

The bill seeks amendment in the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997.

Currently, the number of judges in the apex court is 16 other than the Chief Justice.

The government did not raise any objections to the bill.

However, opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai opposed the bill and pointed out a quorum issue in the assembly.

The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee for consideration.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honour of parliamentarians from various political parties, expressing gratitude for their cooperation in the government affairs.

The prime minister took lawmakers into confidence regarding important legislation.

