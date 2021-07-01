PML-N takes notice of party absentees in budget session

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will question its lawmakers who were absent during the National Assembly’s budget session, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to PML-N sources, the party’s 12 members were absent in the National Assembly session on the day when the budget being passed. “Six MNAs had earlier informed the party that they could not attend the session on the day,” sources said.

“Other six members were present in the parliament premises but they remained absent in the house,” according to sources. “The party will seek explanation from these six absentees,” according to sources.

Those remain absent from the NA session included Chaudhry Abid Raza, Shaikh Rohail Asghar, Najeebuddin Awaisi, Alamdad Laleka and two other MNAs.

The absentee MNAs will be served a show cause notice, if they failed to convince the party leadership about their absence from the important parliament session without intimation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sources said.

The opposition parties, PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party among them, had earlier announced to give ‘tough time’ to the government and vowed not to let the federal budget pass through the National Assembly.