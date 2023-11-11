32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 11, 2023
PML-N team to meet MQM-P delegation tomorrow

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation will arrive in Karachi today (Sunday) to hold meetings with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and GDA leaders, ARY News reported.

The PML-N team will visit MQM-P’s head office in Bahadurabad on Sunday to discuss an electoral alliance between the two parties in Sindh.

Both parties will discuss electoral collaboration, seat adjustment and future course of action in the meeting, say sources.

According to the MQM-P spokesperson, both parties have agreed on a close working relationship.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has prepared its ‘charter of demand’ ahead of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) delegation’s visit to its headquarters.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P Rabita Committee session was held under the chair of the convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Dr Siddiqui apprised the Rabita Committee members regarding his meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The Rabita Committee members held consultations regarding the party’s demands to be tabled before the PML-N delegation after announcing an electoral alliance in Sindh.

It was learnt that MQM-P would table its pre-elections and post-elections demands before the PML-N delegation. The political party has included constitutional amendments to its charter of demand, sources said.

