PML-N to elect central office-bearers today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the session of the party’s central general council has been summoned on Friday (today) in which central office-bearers will be elected, ARY News reported.

Ahsan Iqbal said in a statement that PML-N central general council’s session will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday which will be attended by members from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Islamabad.

The session will also be attended by the central parliamentary party and senators.

The development came after PML-N scheduled its intra-party elections on Friday (tomorrow).

READ: Nawaz Sharif’s BA duplicate degree issued by Punjab University

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif is expected to retain his political party’s post of lifetime supremo. It was learnt that the former premier would mull over his return to Pakistan after the intra-party polls.

It is likely that a petition will be filed against the lifetime disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

In another development today, PML-N decided to activate its minority wing and a six-member team was constituted by Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz.

Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Raheela Khadim Hussain has been appointed as coordinator of the Punjab Minority Committee. The members include Ramesh Singh Arora, Kamran Bhatti, Babu Leela Ram and Robina Feroz.

The committee was tasked to complete organisational structure of the minority wing in three weeks.