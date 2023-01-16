‘PML-N to give names for caretaker Punjab CM soon’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said Monday that his political party will give names for the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) soon, ARY News reported.

The PML-N representative appointed by the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan contacted outgoing Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi today.

The politicians held consultations over the names for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot. Khan said that PML-N will give names to the caretaker Punjab CM soon.

Earlier in the day, CM Pervaiz Elahi said three names for a caretaker Punjab CM have been agreed upon after the consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his tweet, Pervaiz Elahi said that the three names i.e. Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa have been finalised for the caretaker Punjab CM slot.

“We are sending these names to the Punjab governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

