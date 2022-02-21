PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that PML-N has the right to nominate a prime minister (PM) if the no-trust move succeeds against Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made the announcement while holding a press conference at Awami National Party (ANP) headquarters in Peshawar today. He said that PPP is struggling for a better Pakistan and the nationals have witnessed the historical successes of the political party.

“It is the right of PML-N to nominate PM if no-trust move succeeds. PML-N is in majority in the Parliament.”

READ: NO-TRUST MOVE: SHEHBAZ SHARIF TO MEET ASIF ZARDARI TOMORROW

He said that PPP has revived the 1973 constitution besides giving identification to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He added that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto late had raised the voice for Pashtuns in the United Nations (UN).

“PPP has challenged the terrorists at a time when no one could even talk against them. Aimal Wali Khan has always given good suggestions which proved to be true. At this time, democracy and human rights are in danger.” He added that they will hold the current prime minister accountable.

Bilawal said that there is no indication of any institution’s partiality as yet. He added every institution should work within its constitutional limits.

READ: NO-TRUST MOVE: FAZLUR REHMAN HINTS AT CHANGING PDM LONG MARCH PLAN

The PPP chairman said that they will not stop their struggle until the incumbent government is send packing.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reminded that PPP had opposed the suggestion of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to boycott by-polls and Senate elections. PPP had successfully faced all challenges and doing more efforts to bear fruits, he added.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has suggested bringing a no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also heading the opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), have not okayed the PPP’s suggestion so far, sources added.

A PPP leader revealed that PML-N had been given the suggestion by the PPP regarding the time of a no-confidence motion.

Sources added that PPP expressed suspicions that assemblies could be dissolved in case of bringing a no-trust move but its central leadership was not in favour of the dissolution of assemblies.

Comments