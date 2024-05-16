PML-N to pick interim party president on May 18

ISLAMABAD: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has summoned party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 18, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the CWC will pick party’s interim president after Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the post.

The CEC meeting will be addressed by former PM Nawaz and incumbent prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday resigned as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

Rana Sanaullah in a recent presser said that the PML-N Punjab chapter has requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success.

He said that during the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this difficult time.

It must be noted that former prime minister was disqualified from holding any public position after being convicted in 2018.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references on November 29 and December 12 last year respectively. After his acquittal, the former PM contested General Elections 2024 and returned elected from NA-130 Lahore.